Man killed in Hempfield Township motorcycle crash involving deer

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Hempfield Township on Friday night.

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, motorcyclist Jayson Halterman, 50, of Mount Pleasant Township, was driving on Stone Church Road around 10:30 p.m. when he struck a deer and the bike left the road. Following the impact with the deer, Halterman became separated from the bike and hit a utility pole.

Halterman was pronounced dead around an hour after the crash.

Carson says Halterman was not using a helmet at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

