Man killed in Westmoreland County was shot during exchange of gunfire with police

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State troopers say a man who was killed in a shooting in Westmoreland County over the weekend died during an exchange of gunfire with police.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said the incident began when officers responded to a home along James Street in Derry Township Saturday night because Ryan Huinker had fired shots.

Troopers say he refused to follow police commands and had a gun. They say he exchanged gunfire with police and was killed.

“It’s a shame this situation escalated to that level, where I feel like it didn’t have to,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani said. “Unfortunately, those are the circumstances that took place that Saturday evening.”

The officers involved are on administrative leave while the District Attorney reviews the case.

