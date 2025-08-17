Man killed when vehicle rolls over in Westmoreland County

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead following a rollover crash in Westmoreland County.

A county 911 supervisor confirms that, around 8 p.m., a vehicle rolled over by Westco 4x4 Lane in Cook Township.

The man who was trapped underneath was dead when first responders arrived, investigators say. The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw first responders in the area and a sign along Westco 4x4 Lane that reads “Westmoreland County Four Wheel Drive Club.”

We are actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.

