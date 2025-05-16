Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting that killed Washington County grandmother

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty in a drive-by shooting in Washington that killed Kristin Barfield as she was sitting on a front porch.

According to our partner WJPA, Juan Worthey, 20, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on Monday. He entered the plea on the same day jurors were to be selected for his trial.

Worthey was charged in the 2022 shooting alongside Brandon Allen, 30, and Tyriq Moss. Police say Barfield’s son was the target of the gunfire that killed her.

Allen, who was the driver, was found not guilty of homicide, but guilty of criminal attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide back in January. Moss, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, made a deal with prosecutors to testify against his codefendants in order to have his charges dropped.

Worthey faces up to 40 years behind bars and will be sentenced in July.

