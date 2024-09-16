Man robbed at knife-point at bar in Carrick, another man facing charges

PITTSBURGH — A man was robbed at knife-point at a bar in Pittsburgh.

On Sunday, police filed charges against Brandon Domer, 35. from Pittsburgh.

Court documents say a man called police on Sept. 7 on the 900 block of Brownsville Road outside of Legends Bar at 12:47 a.m.

The victim told police a man he had known for about a year came into the bar and told him to come outside with him. He agreed but said things went wrong when Domer pulled out a knife and put it to his neck after a few steps.

The victim said he gave Domer $600 that he was planning to use for rent that he had in his pocket.

A criminal complaint said Domer poked the knife into the victim’s stomach twice and told him he was going to kill him before leaving the area.

Police say the knife left marks on the victim’s body but did not make any puncture wounds.

Officers used Facebook to get a photo of Domer and matched him to a video taken by a witness.

Domer faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault.

