Man sentenced for role in father-son burglary team that targeted elderly Western PA home owners

A Florida man will spend time in prison for his role in targeting elderly residents during a spree of “distraction burglaries” in Western Pennsylvania.

Steve Nichols, 57, who pleaded guilty to seven burglaries in five different counties, was sentenced to 2.5 to 20 years in state prison.

Authorities said Nichols was the driving force of the father-son team that posed as utility workers to deceive and distract homeowners.

“The defendant was the engineer of this criminal conduct, intentionally targeting older Pennsylvanians because he felt they were more vulnerable to be duped,” Attorney General Sunday said. “My office is committed to holding fully accountable those who threaten the sanctity of our homes. This case should serve as a reminder for residents to remain vigilant when contacted by people they do not know.”

During the burglaries, one of the men distracted the person inside the home while the other ransacked the homes, stealing cash, jewelry, coins and other valuables. Many of the victims were in their 80s and were home alone during he crimes.

The burglaries occurred in the southwestern counties of Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland, as well as Erie and Lackawanna counties.

The Officer of the Attorney General analyzed bank, rental car and cell phone records, as well as video from doorbell cameras, as part of the investigation.

Nichols’ son, Archie Marino, was also charged in the scheme.

