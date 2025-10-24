Man sentenced to up to 34 years in prison for deadly shooting near Butler County Community College

BUTLER, Pa. — A man is going to prison for shooting and killing another man near Butler County Community College in 2024.

Police said Nathan Dale Michael gunned down Joseph Derenzo during an argument at a home on Spooner Drive in Butler Township in June 2024.

A judge sentenced Michael to up to 34 years in prison on Thursday, court documents show.

He was found guilty of third-degree murder in September.

