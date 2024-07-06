Local

Man shot in arm, another grazed by bullet in overnight shooting in Homewood South, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI - Pittsburgh Police File image of Pittsburgh Police Department vehicles

PITTSBURGH — Two men were hurt in an overnight shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Public safety officials say officers responded to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue in Homewood South around 2 a.m. because of reports that several people were shot.

Responding officers found two men hurt — one sustained a graze wound, and the other was shot in the arm. They were both taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition.

Officials say a crime scene was found several blocks away on Bennett Street.

Officers responded to process evidence at the crime scene, and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating the shooting.

