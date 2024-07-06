Man shot in arm, another grazed by bullet in overnight shooting in Homewood South, police say

PITTSBURGH — Two men were hurt in an overnight shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Public safety officials say officers responded to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue in Homewood South around 2 a.m. because of reports that several people were shot.

Responding officers found two men hurt — one sustained a graze wound, and the other was shot in the arm. They were both taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition.

Officials say a crime scene was found several blocks away on Bennett Street.

Officers responded to process evidence at the crime scene, and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating the shooting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group