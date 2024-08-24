Man shot at during argument outside apartment building in Aliquippa, police looking for suspect

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man fired a gun at another man outside of an apartment building in Aliquippa.

The City of Aliquippa Police Department said they were called to the Valley Terrace Apartment on the 500 block of Superior Avenue at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday after getting reports of shots fired.

Officers learned that an argument between two men escalated and that a man wearing a red hoodie and black jogging pants shot at another man three times.

The man who was shot at was not hit.

Officers were able to identify the man who shot the gun but said he had left the scene before they arrived.

The suspect’s name will be released after the investigation is completed, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-775-0880.

