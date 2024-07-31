Man shot, killed in parking lot of Philadelphia mosque, police say

PHILADELPHIA — A man died after he was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a North Philadelphia mosque on Tuesday, according to police.

NBC affiliate WCAU reports the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Germantown Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found a 43-year-old man lying in the parking lot of a mosque.

The man was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“The scene is in the parking lot of a mosque, a place of worship,” Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said that in one of the camera angles police viewed, the victim is seen walking with another man to the mosque for a prayer service.

The victim has not been identified.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group