Man shot several times during altercation in Pittsburgh’s Hill District appears in court

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday in court, Dean Marbury, who was shot 11 times outside of Jay’s Lounge in the Hill District earlier this month, stood with a cane in his hand still visibly impacted by his injuries.

His attorney pleaded with the judge to release him so he could get medical treatment. The judge instead reduced his bond from $150,000 to $50,000.

“Because my client is a victim, he is bleeding, and he is not getting the proper care at the Allegheny County Jail,” said Robert Disney, Marbury’s defense attorney.

Police said Marbury didn’t shoot first, but according to court documents, he was responsible for the violent and chaotic incident.

A security guard asked Marbury to leave Jay’s Lounge, but he refused and, after an argument with security guards, began to fidget with his waistband. Police say that’s when one of the guards fired.

Marbury returned fire multiple times. Innocent customers were caught in the crossfire before the shoot-out spilled into the streets. Marbury was shot 11 times, and four others were injured by gunfire,

“He was the first one shot in the bar according to the police affidavit and as he was exiting the bar, he was fired on ten more times. My client is a victim in this situation,” Disney said.

Marbury is still in custody facing several charges. His new court date is Sept. 13.

