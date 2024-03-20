Man who murdered missing McKeesport man takes plea deal, will serve up to 44 years

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The man accused of shooting Kenneth Lennex eight times in the head in January 2023 was sentenced Tuesday.

Le’Juane Powell was sentenced to 22 to 44 years behind bars.

His trial was scheduled to start this week. Kenneth’s mom Cindy learned yesterday a plea deal had been struck.

“I am not happy with the results. I let the judge know I was not happy with the results and I cursed that man before I left the courtroom,” she told Channel 11. “I would’ve went through [the trial] to make sure he made it to life, at least.”

Powell pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Police say he shot Lennex eight times in the head, wrapped him in blankets and dumped him in a wooded area in Elliott.

“If I’m around in 22 years, you better believe I’ll be there, 75 and all, in that courtroom stopping a parole hearing,” she said.

“I talk to my grandkids about him, a lot. I even speak to him myself,” Cindy said. Not long before Kenneth’s murder, her daughter died.

“I pray that I will be with them again one day.”

Cindy says she found faith through this ordeal. She and three of her grandkids are set to be baptized on Easter weekend.

The other man charged in this case, Deonte Kidd, was sentenced to probation.

