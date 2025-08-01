Man who put Pittsburgh woman’s picture, address on dating app without permission has been identified

PITTSBURGH — A person who put a Pittsburgh woman’s picture and address on a dating app without her permission has been identified.

Channel 11 showed you the terrifying encounter that woman had when a strange man came to her front porch.

She said men started showing up after her photo was posted on the dating app Fling.

In a statement to Channel 11, Fling said it shut down the account that posted the picture and has permanently banned the man behind it. The company said they will “be providing whatever assistance we can to help the victim hold him legally responsible."

Pittsburgh Police are also investigating the incident.

