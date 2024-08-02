Man’s best friend: Dog seeks help for owner who fell 20 feet over hillside, Ross/West View EMS says

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A dog went to get help after his owner fell 20 feet in the Ross/West View area on Thursday.

The man fell over a hillside and had a significant hip injury, according to a Facebook post from Ross/West View EMS.

Officials said the dog alerted neighbors that help was needed and refused to leave his owner’s side until he was safely transported.

“He was rewarded with some treats and big bowl of water on this hot day!” the Facebook post reads.

