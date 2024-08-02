Mariah Carey announces stop in Pittsburgh during upcoming Christmas tour

PITTSBURGH — Mariah Carey will visit Pittsburgh just in time for the holidays.

Carey announced her tour on Friday.

It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news‼️ Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024! Tickets go on sale next Friday, Aug 9! 🎄🎙️ https://t.co/LgmXvHl8ma pic.twitter.com/7j7BEDD9do — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 2, 2024

She will visit 20 cities through Nov. and most of Dec. to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of her album “Merry Christmas” that contained her beloved song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Carey will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 11.

Tickets are available for purchase for the general public on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

