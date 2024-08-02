Local

Mariah Carey announces stop in Pittsburgh during upcoming Christmas tour

By WPXI.com News Staff

Mariah Carey announces stop in Pittsburgh during upcoming Christmas tour

PITTSBURGH — Mariah Carey will visit Pittsburgh just in time for the holidays.

Carey announced her tour on Friday.

She will visit 20 cities through Nov. and most of Dec. to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of her album “Merry Christmas” that contained her beloved song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Carey will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 11.

Tickets are available for purchase for the general public on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

