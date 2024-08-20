Marianna residents upset after post office closes for repairs

MARIANNA, Pa. — The post office in rural Marianna has temporarily closed and people who live in the area now have to drive several miles to get their mail.

A sign on the post office door says the reason for the temporary closure is because of facility repairs stemming from safety concerns.

“There’s repairs need to be done, there’s mold there’s water leakage,” resident Lisa Johns said. “The building is in deplorable conditions. And from what I hear the postmaster back there doesn’t want to breathe in mold.”

People who live nearby told Channel 11 that it looks more like a permanent closure.

Employees were seen removing the U.S. Post Office sign on the building, taking out furniture and changing the locks on the front door.

“This is like a kind of an insult to Marianna,” Jim, a resident, said.

It happened suddenly and without notice, catching customers with post office boxes off guard.

Most of Marianna does not have their mail delivered, it has to be picked up.

USPS says residents have to travel five miles to the Clarksville post office to retrieve their mail.

“With the way everything’s high like the fuel and the gas, insurance, this is more of an inconvenience. Before I just come here, park here, get my mail and go back to my house,” Jim said.

“I can walk down to the post office. But now, I have to drive clear to Clarksville. It’s awful,” Johns added.

A timeframe for repairs to the Marianna post office has yet to be determined.

