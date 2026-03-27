Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway reopens following active landslide

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway has reopened nearly a week after it was closed because of a landslide.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the busway was closed on Friday because of a nearby landslide and debris that was near the roadway. PRT said it had reopened Thursday afternoon.

The busway was closed between 26th Street in the Strip District and the access point on Grant Street in Downtown.

A third-party consultant was brought in and determined that the probability of boulders or debris going onto the busway is minimal in the event of a future landslide. That consultant did not rule out the possibility of another landslide happening, though.

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