Mary Beth Jenkins named CEO of UPMC Health Plan

PITTSBURGH — Veteran health care executive Mary Beth L. Jenkins has been named president and CEO of UPMC Health Plan and EVP of UPMC.

Jenkins, who has been with UPMC since 1998, succeeds Diane P. Holder, who announced earlier this year that she would retire from the insurance services division that she grew to one of the biggest in Pennsylvania. Jenkins will take over Jan. 1 after Holder’s departure at the end of December.

Jenkins had been named EVP and COO of UPMC Insurance Services Division earlier this year after serving as chief administrative officer and chief operating officer.

