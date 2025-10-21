McKees Rocks fugitive arrested at house in Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — A man from McKees Rocks who has been on the run for the past three weeks was arrested in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Edward Walthour, 27, has been a fugitive since he failed to show for a pre-trial conference for gun charges filed by Pittsburgh Police.

Those charges were filed in May but police charged Walthour with escape after he walked away from Renewal on Sept. 15.

Detectives learned Walthour may have been staying in a house on Phineas Street.

Police said Walthour answered the door when they knocked on it Tuesday morning. He was arrested without incident and is now at the Allegheny County Jail.

