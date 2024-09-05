McKeesport mayor gives update on investigation after police cars intentionally set on fire

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An act of arson that left a handful of police cars charred and burnt out last week is a serious crime McKeesport city leaders aren’t taking lightly.

“Without question, it is an attack on the police department,” said McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko. “Fortunately, there was no injuries. That’s the important thing.”

Four squad cars were set on fire right in front of the police station in the early morning hours last Wednesday, Aug. 28. The ATF is investigating the fire as an arson.

Mayor Cherepko is vowing to do everything possible to catch whoever did this. He said they may have some suspects.

“It is an ongoing investigation. There are a couple possible suspects in mind,” Cherepko said. “I can promise you we’re putting forth all of our exhaustive efforts in regard to solving this.”

The mayor said the police cars that were set on fire were backups for officers and were rarely used. He said they likely won’t need to replace them and added it has not and will not have any impact on protecting the community.

“We’re still out in full force. We have our officers available, police in streets,” Cherepko said. “Like I said, we’re very fortunate in those that aspect of things that it had really zero impact on us from a policing standpoint.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest. They’re asking people to call the McKeesport Police Department.

