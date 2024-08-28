Local

Multiple cars burned in McKeesport police station parking lot

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Multiple cars were burned in the parking lot of the McKeesport police station overnight Wednesday.

Our crew at the scene saw at least three vehicles burned in the parking lot.

There’s currently no word on what caused the vehicles to catch fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

