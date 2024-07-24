Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village offers free admission to kids in August

A Pittsburgh area museum is offering free admission for kids in August.

The Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center family of museums, is offering free admission for kids younger than 17 for all of August.

Meadowcroft, located in Avella, Washington County, describes itself as a popular one-day getaway for families that offers a unique glimpse into the lives of prehistoric hunters and gatherers, early settlers and American Indians. A favorite of the museum’s immersive experiences is the Rockshelter, a rock overhang where the region’s earliest inhabitants lived.

The museum scheduled its annual Vintage Base Ball Day during the month of free admission for kids. You can catch the vintage games featuring 1860s-style uniforms and era-specific “base ball” rules on Aug. 17.

Meadowcroft is open from Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Labor Day. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and $7 for students.

