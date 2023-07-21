Medical marijuana company on North Side closing its doors after 2-year run

PITTSBURGH — It’s been a two-year run for Goodblend Medical Marijuana Company along Beaver Avenue on the North Side.

The seed and grow operation announced its closing shop and 76 employees will lose their jobs.

It’s concerning news for the company’s medical marijuana customers.

“I think it’s really disappointing to hear. I don’t necessarily really know why they’re shutting down so there might be different reasoning” said customer Kolbie Czakowski.

Czakowski and several other customers learned the news about the North Side operation closing.

“I would think it would lower the chance of me getting any sort of better product if that’s mainly the wholesale warehouse. Not only that, it takes a lot of jobs out,” said Kathryn Penn II.

The Northside plant is set to close on Sept. 15, but the Goodblend Dispensary on Baum Boulevard will stay open.

Just how the dispensary will be impacted is still unclear.

Goodblend is owned by Parallel which owns cannabis operations in four other states, including Florida and Massachusetts.

The company issued a statement saying,Parallel/Goodblend is “working with regulators to establish and execute a closure plan over the next 60 days. We are committed to providing our personnel here in Pennsylvania with support during this transition.”

