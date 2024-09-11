Meet the candidates for Pennsylvania’s 45th District senate race

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — From Plum through the Mon Valley and into the South Hills, State Senate District 45 contains nearly a quarter million voters. Voters are looking at two new candidates this fall as incumbent Sen. Jim Brewster, a Democrat, retires.

On the Democrat side, current State House Rep. Nick Pisciottano from West Mifflin is looking to make an impact on a regional level after serving four years in Harrisburg.

“I first got into public service because my family has lived here since pre-Civil War. Multiple generations were able to grow up here in Allegheny County and succeed,” Pisciottano said.

For the Republicans, a newcomer to politics, a mom and local business owner wanting to bring a different perspective.

“My name is Jen Dintini and I’m from Plum Borough. I decided to run for State Senate because I think the status quo is not serving our communities they are only serving themselves,” said Dintini.

While their politics don’t align, their passion for the 45th District is similar.

“We want the jobs coming here, we want safe communities, we want the resources directed towards mental health to help not just our adults but our children so we want good schools and that all comes in line together,” Dintini said.

“Ensuring that the next generation has success to the previous generations have had. That boils down to four things good schools, safe communities, a growing economy and access to our fundamental rights,” Pisciottano said.

With 54 days to go before the election, both candidates are hitting the airwaves with advertisements as early voting starts next week. Dintini owns the newcomer brand.

“I’m not part of the political establishment and I think that is refreshing for people,” Dintini said.

As she knocks on doors and talks to voters, she told Channel 11 they value she has a family and can relate to people’s needs.

“I’m someone that has been in a male-dominated industry my whole life. I’ve dealt with those challenges. I’m responsible for the front of someone’s paycheck and signing it. Making sure we make payroll each week by having a financially stable business,” Dintini said.

Whereas Pisciottano said he has a proven track record to make a change.

“I’ve been a champion of anti-junk fee bills and anti-price gauging bills that I was able to pass through the state house this year. Those are the issues I think people care about,” Pisciottano said.

He also said he continues to maintain relations from his current position in Harrisburg.

“I’ve used my four years in the house to build the experience to get things done in the State Senate,” Pisciottano said.

Ultimately the decision will be in the hands of the voters.

