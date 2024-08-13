Local

Meet Colonel Custard: Groundhog rescued from claw machine is now mascot of Pennsylvania business

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Meet Colonel Custard: Groundhog rescued from claw machine is now mascot of Pennsylvania business

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — A groundhog rescued from a claw machine at a Pennsylvania business last week is now its proud mascot.

>> Groundhog gets stuck inside claw machine at Pennsylvania golf course

The groundhog was found at Meadows Family Mini Golf in Blair County. The same people own the neighboring custard shop, which held a naming contest for the groundhog.

According to a Facebook post from the business, the groundhog has been named “Colonel Custard.”

The winner of the naming contest received a $25 gift card.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Time is money’: Government to make it easier to cancel memberships, recurring payments
  • Teen boy killed, another hurt in Wilkinsburg car crash
  • Plum community coming together Monday to remember neighbors killed in house explosion
  • VIDEO: New protocol for area EMS service helps rural patients get life-saving heart attack treatment faster
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read