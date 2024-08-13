Meet Colonel Custard: Groundhog rescued from claw machine is now mascot of Pennsylvania business

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — A groundhog rescued from a claw machine at a Pennsylvania business last week is now its proud mascot.

The groundhog was found at Meadows Family Mini Golf in Blair County. The same people own the neighboring custard shop, which held a naming contest for the groundhog.

According to a Facebook post from the business, the groundhog has been named “Colonel Custard.”

The winner of the naming contest received a $25 gift card.

