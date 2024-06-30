Memorial ride honors Morgantown police officer who died in off-duty crash

Bikers in Fayette County rode out Saturday in memory of a police officer who died last year.

Zane Breakiron was a Uniontown native working as a police officer in Morgantown, West Virginia. He died in an off-duty crash on I-68 last June.

Bikers gathered at the Carmichaels American Legion to kick off the memorial ride. When they got back, organizers held a spaghetti dinner and auction.

Breakiron’s mother tells us he was an incredible person.

At his memorial, because he was an officer in Morgantown, West Virginia, someone came through the door and said ‘who’s gonna tell the homeless that Zane’s gone?’ because he was that special with everybody he met, he loved everybody that he met,” Mindi Breakiron said.

Money raised through the event will be donated to the Rooted Ministries Church and Charmichaels Riders, a Christian-based Veterans Motorcycle Association.

