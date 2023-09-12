Mike Tomlin shuts down Kenny Pickett concussion talk: ‘Nondiscussion’

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday, but some thought that it might not just be due to poor play but that the quarterback got his bell rung on the first sack of the game, which happened on Pittsburgh’s third play from scrimmage. On the play, Pickett gets spun around and slammed into the ground, and his head comes down hard. However, he never exited the game.

Tomlin said the independent spotter never called down to flag the play. Pickett is not experiencing any concussion symptoms, so he seems okay. But the process never reached a point where the team was genuinely worried that Pickett suffered a concussion.

“Level of banged up, I’m not certain of, but there is so many protocols in place now,” Tomlin said. “There are independent medical specialists and so forth. I’d imagine that the quarterback position has less of my eyes directly than it used to because of it. So, I didn’t have direct eyes on what it is that you mentioned, but obviously, I saw it after. But there was no hesitancy from the independent medical experts, he didn’t express any symptoms relative to that play you mentioned, and so it was a nondiscussion for us.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group