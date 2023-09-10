Mike Tomlin vows Steelers will create explosive plays vs. 49ers

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will face a talented 49ers secondary led by Talanoa Hufanga, but that does not mean they will shy away from anything. Tomlin expects the Steelers to test that secondary deep down the football field. After Kenny Pickett and the offense did just that in the preseason, nothing will change from what worked in the preseason to now.

On The Mike Tomlin Show, Tomlin addressed that after being asked about the preseason success but weighing the risk of turnovers. But Tomlin wants his offense to be efficient and explosive. To do that, the team has to take care of the football but execute those plays at a high level.

“That’s our intention,” Tomlin said. “We are going to be aggressive, appropriately so, moving forward. Understand that they are very good at what they do, and part of being good at what you do defensively is keeping a lid on it. So, we have to proceed with caution. But when you’re pursuing greatness, risk-taking is a part of it, calculated risk-taking. That’s what you’re talking about when you’re drawing up big plays schematically.”

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group