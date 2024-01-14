Miniature railroads on display during Carnegie Science Center’s Locomotion Weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Carnegie Science Center is hosting its locomotion weekend.

The event features various miniature trains and railroads.

Admission to the event is free with a regular museum ticket.

The offers hobbyists a chance to bring in their own models and share them with others.

Organizers say some people travel from across the country to participate.

“T-track modules are a way for us to get together from all around, including, we have one guy from Connecticut. You can build them at your house, come here and snap them all together like we have here today,” said show manager Kevin Squire.

A few different Pittsbrgh-themed trains were on display including a Marburgers-themed engine and cars. The display also featured historic landmarks from around the area like the Allegheny County Airport.

The last day to see the trains is Sunday. The display is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

