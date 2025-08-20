Mitch Keller rocked again as Pirates lose to AL-best Blue Jays 7-3

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Keller fell into a 5-0 hole and couldn’t dig out as they lost to Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

How We Got There

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the first inning off Keller when Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI single and Nathan Lukes followed with a two-run double. George Springer blasted a two-run home run 423 feet to center field in the second inning to make it 5-0.

The Pirates got a run back in the bottom of the second on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s groundout with one out and the bases loaded. However, Scherzer (4-2) avoided any further damage and allowed only one run in six innings while notching his 220th career win.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group