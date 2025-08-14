Mobile units to monitor air quality around Clairton Coke Works following deadly explosion

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department announced that Mobile Air Units will be deployed in the Mon Valley Thursday and Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the deadly explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works.

Provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Carnegie Mellon University, the mobile units aim to go beyond normal monitoring. Their assessments will look at pollutants like Volatile Organic Compounds, PM2.5 and sulfur dioxide.

The exact locations and times for the units’ deployment will be based on real-time forecasts developed by ACHD and PADEP staff.

“I want to thank Governor Shapiro for making the offer of additional mobile air quality monitors in the wake of Monday’s explosion,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “We deeply appreciate the partnersip between PADEP, CMU and our county health departments so we can make the best public health decisions possible, informed by data and science.”

To learn more about air quality monitoring, visit alleghenycounty.us/airquality.

