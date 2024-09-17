Monessen woman charged after allegedly kicking pregnant woman 4 times in the stomach

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office said the victim, who is five months pregnant, reported the alleged assault from the hospital on Sept. 10.

The victim told police she was at a home on Short Street with friends when she and Linn got into an argument.

The argument became physical, and the victim told police she tried to push Linn away and was then kicked four times in the stomach.

The victim told police that Linn knew she was pregnant because she planned on attending her baby shower.

Police said the victim had abrasions on her from the incident.

Linn is charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

