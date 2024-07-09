Money stolen from Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County in apparent scam

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County confirmed it is the victim of an apparent scam.

Money meant for a vendor was stolen in late June, the authority said.

Customer information and MAWC infrastructure were not involved in the scam.

The authority is cooperating with law enforcement and its insurance company.

