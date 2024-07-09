Local

Money stolen from Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County in apparent scam

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Money stolen from Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County in apparent scam

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County confirmed it is the victim of an apparent scam.

Money meant for a vendor was stolen in late June, the authority said.

Customer information and MAWC infrastructure were not involved in the scam.

The authority is cooperating with law enforcement and its insurance company.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Target to stop taking personal checks
  • Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick
  • Saving money while electric bill rates reach 10-year high
  • VIDEO: Residents concerned after they say they found dead dogs left in garbage in Allegheny County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read