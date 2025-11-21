Monongahela Incline reopening in time for Light Up Night after repairs, inspections

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline is reopening just in time for Light Up Night.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it will welcome riders back at 5 p.m.

The incline has been closed since Nov. 1, when nearly 30 passengers had to be rescued after the cars on the Mon Incline abruptly stopped.

