Monongahela Incline reopening in time for Light Up Night after repairs, inspections

Mon Incline The Monongahela Incline is reopening just in time for Light Up Night.
PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline is reopening just in time for Light Up Night.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it will welcome riders back at 5 p.m.

The incline has been closed since Nov. 1, when nearly 30 passengers had to be rescued after the cars on the Mon Incline abruptly stopped.

Most Read