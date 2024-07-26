More mosquito samples from several Pittsburgh neighborhoods test positive for West Nile Virus

PITTSBURGH — More mosquito samples in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Allegheny County Health Department said mosquito samples from Allegheny Commons, Fineview, Garfield, Perry South, Morningside and the Hill District have tested positive for the virus.

Crews will spray the communities with a pesticide called Zenevex E20 on Monday, July 29 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to lower mosquito and minimize the risk of human transmission. The pesticide is classified by the EPA as low-risk and is not harmful to humans or pets.

If it rains, spraying will be the following evening on July 30 during the same hours.

The first human case of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County this year was reported earlier this month. The person who tested positive lives in the area of Baldwin Borough. In addition to being the first reported case in Allegheny County in 2024, it was also the first case in Pennsylvania this year.

Residents can report mosquito breeding sites to ACHD’s Housing and Community Environment Program by completing its online form or calling 412-350-4046.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the CDC’s West Nile Virus webpage.

