More mosquito samples test positive in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — More mosquito samples in several neighborhoods in Allegheny County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The health department will treat the communities of Highland Park, Homewood, Point Breeze and Wilkinsburg with a pesticide called Zenevex E20.

Crews with spray on Thursday, July 24 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to lower mosquito and minimize the risk of human transmission. The pesticide is classified by the EPA as low-risk and is not harmful to humans or pets.

If it rains, spraying will take place the following evening on July 25 during the same hours.

The first human case of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County this year was reported earlier this week. The person who tested positive lives in the area of Baldwin Borough In addition to being the first reported case in Allegheny County in 2024, it is also the first case in Pennsylvania this year.

Residents can report mosquito breeding sites to ACHD’s Housing and Community Environment Program by completing its online form or calling 412-350-4046.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the CDC’s West Nile Virus webpage.

