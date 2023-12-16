More than 200 Pittsburgh children who lost parents to violence receive toys for the holidays

PITTSBURGH — During the holidays, Tree of Hope collects new toys to give to the children of gun violence in the city. It’s an opportunity for the organization to help out with gifts for kids, while also supporting their caretakers.

Friday night, Christmas came early for over 200 City of Pittsburgh children who’ve lost their parents due to violence in the last six years.

“It’s important. They look forward to it every year. And it brings people together in a positive way from sad and unfortunate situations so it’s real good,” DeeDee Harvey said.

The celebration gives a forum for loved ones to bond. Sharing stories from their personal experiences, like Tamika Hornezes - the mother of John Hornezes - whose funeral was shot up on the Northside last year.

Tamika Hornezes said, “Little john was not a perpetrator he was not just a victim, he was so much more, he was my son,” Tamika

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey attended Friday’s event. Gainey said, “The best way to deal with that pain where it doesn’t numb your heart is everybody gotta get help. "

Tree of Hope was started by Adrienne Young, whose son, a CMU student at the time, was murdered during a robbery over $8.

“It took a long time for me to be able to stand, but god helped me to stand and as I give back to others, I get stronger and stronger,” Young said.

“These children have lost loved ones. A lot of these kids have lost their parents so this organization it’s just not about toys. It’s about giving them hope,” Eugene Ricciardi said. Ricciardi is a District Judge who saw the organization start over 24 years ago while he was on the Pittsburgh City Council.

Officer Antoine Davis with the Pittsburgh Police has been a Tree of Hope Volunteer for over a decade.

“Just to see the smiles on all the children’s faces. It’s such a pleasure to know that there’s an opportunity for a child to wake up in the morning and have a gift under the tree or even just a gift handed to them by their parents it just brings such a warm feeling to your heart,” Davis said.

This was the 24th year of the Tree of Hope Christmas Celebration. Organizers estimate they collected over $15,000 worth of gifts for the kids.

