More than $21,000 in unclaimed gift cards donated to Pennsylvania nonprofits

More than $21,000 in unclaimed property gift cards are being donated to three nonprofits, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Monday.

Garrity says her department always tries to return unclaimed property to rightful owners, but sometimes that’s not possible.

“I couldn’t be happier that we’re turning this into a positive by making these donations to three wonderful nonprofit organizations.,” Garrity said. “Ronald McDonald House, Special Olympics Pennsylvania, and Veterans Multi-Service Center all make a huge impact in the lives of Pennsylvanians every day. These organizations have touched countless lives, and I’m honored to help support their missions and the people they serve.”

Each organization is getting around $7,200 in gift cards.

The 53 gift cards, which are Target, Visa, and MasterCard gift cards, were reported as unclaimed in Montogomery and York counties. The reports were made following two separate investigations into gift cards that were likely purchased with fraudulently obtained credit cards, leading to three arrests. Garrity says since there’s no information about the rightful owners of these gift cards, they can be donated.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group