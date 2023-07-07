More than 400K people visited North Shore during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour weekend

PITTSBURGH — Taylor Swift’s Pittsburgh stop on The Eras Tour brought a huge amount of Swifites to the North Shore.

According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, more than 400,000 people flocked to the North Shore over the course of the weekend.

Acrisure Stadium and the surrounding area saw 191,781 visitors on Friday, June 16 and 208,866 on Saturday, June 17.

Swift set an Acrisure Stadium record for her Saturday show, with 73,117 fans in attendance.

People came to Pittsburgh for the shows from a variety of areas, including Cleveland, Akron, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Rochester, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Raleigh.

Other downtown locations saw an increase in visitors as well. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said Market Square had 15,166 visitors Friday and 18,793 visitors on Saturday. Both days saw a more than 60% increase from the previous weekend.

