More than 50 area schools awarded funds to provide fresh fruit, vegetables to students

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently announced that more than 250 schools across the Commonwealth are getting funds to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to their students.

Nearly $7.3 million in grant funds from a federal program is being distributed to 268 schools, including more than 50 in western Pennsylvania.

Under the program, schools receive reimbursement for making free fresh fruits and vegetables available daily during the school day outside of breakfast and lunch meals.

The goal is to introduce children to new and different varieties of food, encourage the consumption of fresh produce and promote nutrition education.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group