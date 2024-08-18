More waves of rain move through Pittsburgh on Sunday; cool air moves in this week

PITTSBURGH — It’s warm and muggy again this morning but not as humid as yesterday. We’ll see off-and-on showers throughout the day, especially in the afternoon, with another round of showers expected this evening. A thunderstorm is possible, but severe weather isn’t expected.

As cool air starts to push into the region on Monday, we’ll see a lot of clouds and a steady northwest breeze. Much of the day will be spent in the 60s, with more of a late-September feel to the air! A few light showers remain possible, but most of the time, it will not be raining.

Cool and dry air will be the headline for mid-week as highs stay in the 70s and lows dip to near 50. It’ll be our coolest shot of air since the spring, with dry weather expected right into the start of next weekend.

