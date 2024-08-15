Mosquito samples from several Beaver County communities test positive for West Nile Virus

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Mosquito samples from several communities in Beaver County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Borough of Ambridge’s Facebook page said the Beaver County Conservation District’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program will be conducting a truck-mounted, Ultra Low Volume (ULV) spray event Thursday evening.

Crews will be spraying in the following towns between 8:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

Ambridge

Aliquippa

West Aliquippa

The pesticide being applied is Aqua Duet and is designed to provide quick, effective control of adult mosquito populations. Aqua Duet has a very low toxicity profile to mammals and has negligible impact on non-target insects and the environment.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Phoebe Prince at the Beaver County Conservation District (724) 378-1071 ext. 222.

