Mosquito samples from several Beaver County communities test positive for West Nile Virus

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Mosquito samples from several communities in Beaver County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Borough of Ambridge’s Facebook page said the Beaver County Conservation District’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program will be conducting a truck-mounted, Ultra Low Volume (ULV) spray event Thursday evening.

Crews will be spraying in the following towns between 8:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

  • Ambridge
  • Aliquippa
  • West Aliquippa

The pesticide being applied is Aqua Duet and is designed to provide quick, effective control of adult mosquito populations. Aqua Duet has a very low toxicity profile to mammals and has negligible impact on non-target insects and the environment.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Phoebe Prince at the Beaver County Conservation District (724) 378-1071 ext. 222.

