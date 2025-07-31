Mother calls for change to busy road at balloon release honoring daughter who was killed by vehicle

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A local mother called for change as she and some loved ones held a balloon release for her daughter, who was hit and killed by a vehicle nine months ago.

Dove-shaped balloons floated through the sky in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday night. It should have been Jessica Schroeder’s 27th birthday.

Instead of spending the day celebrating with her daughter, Jessica’s mother revisited the spot where she was killed in a crash.

“If she was here then we would be celebrating all in one, but the balloon release for her, in honor of her, is what I thought was necessary,” said her mother, Denise Schroeder.

Jessica Schroeder was hit by a vehicle when she tried crossing Route 837 in Jefferson Hills on her way home from getting snacks at the Shop N Go Deli in October.

“I miss her every day. So does everybody else. I just want everybody to know that she’s still in our hearts and our prayers,” said Denise Schroeder.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene but Denise said she still wants justice for her daughter. She called for changes to be made along the busy stretch of road.

“The speed limit here is only 30 and I know people here go very fast. I’ve seen it be like 60, if not more. Something needs to be done,” Denise Schroeder said.

Ultimately, she is thankful for the people who bring her memories of her daughter, particularly her coworkers who said always have something positive to say.

“She was the sweetest person. She was loved by everybody,” Denise Schroeder said.

No charges have been filed in relation to the crash at this time.

