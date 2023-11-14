Mother charged with child endangerment after her child was hospitalized for ingesting fentanyl

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrison Township woman is facing assault and child endangerment charges after police say her child was hospitalized because of exposure to fentanyl.

Allegheny County Police say in August, an 11-month-old suspected of ingesting opioids was hospitalized at UPMC. The child was initially unresponsive but was revived with multiple doses of Narcan. A blood test showed the child was positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

While investigating, detectives learned the child’s mother, identified as Lenae Mills, 29, was with the child in the basement of a Harrison Township home when she realized the child was chewing on something. Detectives learned that the item was “cotton” used when Mills previously injected heroin.

When police searched the home, they found “cottons” and other drug paraphernalia throughout the basement, dispersed among items a child may play with like crayons, silicone wristbands and hair ties.

Mills was arrested Monday in Butler County and charged with felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. She is in the Butler County Jail awaiting extradition.

