Mother grateful for teen daughter’s daring rescue from Butler house fire

BUTLER, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl is still in the hospital after a daring rescue from a house fire in Butler on Wednesday.

The girl was flown to Butler Memorial Hospital once firefighters got her, unresponsive, out of her burning home along Center Avenue.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Andrew Havranek hears from the girl’s mother about her road recovery.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group