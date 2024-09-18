Mount Oliver man with multiple warrants arrested after 3 years on the run, police say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Mount Oliver man who has been wanted for the last three years is in police custody.

Leroy Miller, 28, was arrested without incident Wednesday in Braddock, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says Miller has been on the run from Mount Oliver police for three years and has two active warrants. One of those warrants is for simple assault over accusations he hit his girlfriend in the face during an altercation. The other contains “a number of charges” in relation to an assault where Miller allegedly hit a woman in the head with an iron and choked her.

The spokesperson says Miller also has a bench warrant from Family Court for direct criminal contempt because he failed to appear in January.

Miller was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

