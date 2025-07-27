Muggy and warm overnight; temperatures to rise into 90s Monday

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be very warm and humid through the evening.

There are still a few isolated pockets of heavy rain and thunder south and east of Pittsburgh, but most of the stormy weather is south of the viewing area now. Expect muggy and warm conditions overnight with areas of patchy fog into the morning commute.

The heat is the big story Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will rise near 90 degrees Monday afternoon with heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday, the heat continues with highs into the low 90s along with the chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Wednesday will again feature highs in the low 90s with storm chances ramping up late Wednesday into early Thursday. Behind this, cooler and much more comfortable air arrives for the end of the week.

Make sure to stay safe in the sun and heat early this week. Have a place to stay cool, stay hydrated and don’t forget to keep your pets cool, hydrated and out of the sun too!

