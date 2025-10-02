Multiple grocery stores making moves in Pittsburgh area as frustrations flare over rising prices

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For many shoppers, going to the grocery store lately has been a pain, especially for the wallet.

“It’s hysterical because you look at the price one week, and it’s twice that much the next,” said Susan Labos of Mars.

Labos said she has cut back on buying steak in particular.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost of all steaks in cities across America has gone up nearly 12.5% since last August.

“Seriously,” Labos said. “It’s awful.”

Some shoppers say they even check out other stores to get the best price on certain items.

“Meats, produce, dried goods,” added Jen Sperduti, of Mars.

That’s why Giant Eagle said it is launching a new sale called “On Sale this Season.”

They’ve cut prices on 300 frequently purchased items like ground beef, pasta, sauces, Oreos, bacon, and cereal.

Giant Eagle said it’s a way to try and lessen the burden families feel near the end of the year.

“We do know this is a busy time of year. It’s sort of that time of year that is sandwiched between back to school, back to routine, and the holiday season, which really results in a lot of expenses for families,” said spokesperson Jannah Drexler. “So this is one way we want to step up and really offer value and where we know people really need it the most.”

Shoppers in the Pittsburgh region, and in Cranberry, where Giant Eagle is headquartered, will soon have other stores to shop for the best prices.

Wegman’s announced a new store will be built in Cranberry to open in 2027.

This week, Meijer announced plans to enter the Pittsburgh grocery store scene, with a location to be built off of Route 228 and Franklin Road.

In a statement, Cranberry Township Manager Dan Santoro said, “Cranberry Township is pleased to welcome a wide range of grocery stores and businesses that continue to establish a presence in our community. This is an exceptional time for business ownership in Cranberry Township, as our Board of Supervisors has long worked to make the Township an attractive place for businesses to establish roots that contribute to the Township’s vitality.”

As this new competition moves in, Giant Eagle said it’s focused on being the best for their customers.

“There are a lot of challenges that make the grocery industry really challenging right now,” Drexler said. “Strong competition is one of those things. It can be a challenge, but it can also be a motivator.”

