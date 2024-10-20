Multiple people injured in crash on Parkway East in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people were injured in a crash on the Parkway East.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes between the Grant Street and Forbes Avenue/Oakland exits.

Police, firefighters and medics were called at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

At least 3 people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police say multiple vehicles were involved.

The eastbound lanes were completely closed while crews responded to the crash.

The scene is now clear and traffic is flowing as usual.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group