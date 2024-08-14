Multiple roads in Clairton to be restricted for drilling operations

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Multiple roads in Clairton will see lane restrictions through next week.

PennDOT said single-lane alternating traffic will happen on Route 837 (North State Street) and Route 885 (Walnut Avenue) starting on Thursday, Aug. 15 so crews can conduct drilling operations.

Traffic will be restricted weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 23, weather permitting, on the following roads:

Route 837 between New York Avenue and Route 885

Route 885 between Ravensburg Boulevard and Route 837

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group